LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 10, 2025: Markets with Bertie: The risks of buy now pay later in stock market investments

4 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 10, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 10, 2025: Ken showed Bertie that middle India’s income hadn’t kept pace with overall growth.Premium
Latest news on March 10, 2025: Ken showed Bertie that middle India's income hadn't kept pace with overall growth.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Mar 2025, 05:50:09 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: The risks of buy now pay later in stock market investments

  • During a conversation with his friend Ken, Bertie learns about the consumer staples sector and its challenges in India. They discuss the economic divide affecting growth and the impact of competition from direct-to-consumer brands and local manufacturers.
Read the full story here

10 Mar 2025, 05:45:09 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Global tariff war may weigh on valuations: UTI AMC's Subramaniam

  • Earnings downgrades in India persist amid economic slowdown and global trade uncertainty. UTI AMC's CIO predicts improved Nifty 50 earnings next fiscal year, though growth expectations remain tempered. Hybrid funds like the BAF are recommended for navigating turbulent market conditions.
Read the full story here

10 Mar 2025, 05:40:09 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Bharat Electronics needs booster shot of order inflow pick-up

  • While announcing the December quarter earnings, BEL’s management retained its order inflow guidance for the financial year even as the momentum had been rather muted until then.
Read the full story here

10 Mar 2025, 05:30:09 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for today — 10 March

  • Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 10 March.
Read the full story here

