Mon Mar 10 2025 15:58:07
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 11, 2025: FPIs continue to snub consumption, even after budget incentives

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Livemint

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Approximately one-fourth of the total FPI outflows in February came from consumer durables and FMCG sectors.
Latest news on March 11, 2025: Approximately one-fourth of the total FPI outflows in February came from consumer durables and FMCG sectors.

Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2025, 05:40:13 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: FPIs continue to snub consumption, even after budget incentives

  • In February alone, FPIs withdrew 34,574 crore, which analysts attribute to high valuations, weak demand, and a global reallocation of funds to markets like China and US treasuries, which offer better returns amid a depreciating rupee.
Read the full story here

