Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 11 2025 15:56:04
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 655.95 -27.17%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.85 -0.07%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.85 -0.01%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 277.95 -1.05%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.10 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 12, 2025: Gold price today: MCX gold rate regains 86,000 peak on Trump's tariff flare. US dollar in focus
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 12, 2025: Gold price today: MCX gold rate regains 86,000 peak on Trump's tariff flare. US dollar in focus

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2025, 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 12, 2025: Mint ImagePremium
Latest news on March 12, 2025: Mint Image

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2025, 09:09:05 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: MCX gold rate regains 86,000 peak on Trump's tariff flare. US dollar in focus

  • Gold price today: MCX gold rate today edged higher and sustained above 86,000 mark during the early morning session
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue