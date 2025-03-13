Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 13, 2025: Bitcoin surges past $84,000 on US inflation data, Fed policy; What's next for crypto market?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 13, 2025: Bitcoin surges past $84,000 on US inflation data, Fed policy on Thursday.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 09:42 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin surges past $84,000 on US inflation data, Fed policy; What's next for crypto market?

  • Despite Bitcoin's recent rally, uncertainties surrounding global trade tensions and Federal Reserve policies continue to cloud market sentiment.
Read the full story here

