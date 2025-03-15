Explore
Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 15, 2025: MCX gold tests ₹88K, silver above ₹1 lakh - 5 key things that are fueling gold, silver rates today
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 15, 2025: MCX gold tests ₹88K, silver above ₹1 lakh - 5 key things that are fueling gold, silver rates today

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 15, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 15, 2025: Gold rate today: According to experts, MCX gold rate has broken ₹86,600 hurdle and may touch ₹89,500 soon.Premium
Latest news on March 15, 2025: Gold rate today: According to experts, MCX gold rate has broken 86,600 hurdle and may touch 89,500 soon.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2025, 07:28:12 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: MCX gold tests ₹88K, silver above ₹1 lakh - 5 key things that are fueling gold, silver rates today

  • Gold, silver rates today: According to experts, these five triggers are fueling gold and silver rates today  — Econiomic uncertainty, weakness in US dollar, US Fed rate cut buzz, gold buying by central banks, and investors shift from equities to gold
Read the full story here

15 Mar 2025, 07:00:23 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Madhabi Puri Buch's Sebi tenure: A legacy of reform, controversy, and resistance

  • A bold regulator, a divided legacy—how Madhabi Puri Buch reshaped Sebi amid pushback and controversy.
Read the full story here

