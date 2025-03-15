Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 15, 2025: MCX gold tests 88K, silver above 1 lakh - 5 key things that are fueling gold, silver rates today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2025, 07:28 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: MCX gold tests ₹88K, silver above ₹1 lakh - 5 key things that are fueling gold, silver rates today

  • Gold, silver rates today: According to experts, these five triggers are fueling gold and silver rates today  — Econiomic uncertainty, weakness in US dollar, US Fed rate cut buzz, gold buying by central banks, and investors shift from equities to gold
15 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Madhabi Puri Buch’s Sebi tenure: A legacy of reform, controversy, and resistance

  • A bold regulator, a divided legacy—how Madhabi Puri Buch reshaped Sebi amid pushback and controversy.
