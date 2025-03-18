Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 18, 2025: Wall Street today: US stocks sink ahead of Fed rate decision, Tesla sheds 4.2%, Google drops 3.8%
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 18, 2025: Wall Street today: US stocks sink ahead of Fed rate decision, Tesla sheds 4.2%, Google drops 3.8%

5 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:07 PM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 18, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 18, 2025: The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note edged down to 4.30% from 4.31% late on Monday.
Latest news on March 18, 2025: The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note edged down to 4.30% from 4.31% late on Monday.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 10:07:17 PM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Wall Street today: US stocks sink ahead of Fed rate decision, Tesla sheds 4.2%, Google drops 3.8%

  • At 11:47 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.79 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.20 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.77 per cent
18 Mar 2025, 04:12:18 PM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Allianz deal brings little cheer for Bajaj Finserv’s shareholders

  • The Street’s reaction to the deal is muted, with shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings remaining almost flat to negative.
18 Mar 2025, 03:36:11 PM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi’s settlement system under fire: Delays, high costs, and discretionary powers spark concern

  • Sebi's settlement process, intended to expedite resolution of securities law violations, faces criticism for growing delays and inflated costs. With a significant increase in settlement amounts and stringent non-monetary terms, legal experts warn of potential risks for applicants.
18 Mar 2025, 03:30:55 PM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Crude oil outlook: Goldman Sachs lowers Brent year-end forecast by $5 on subdued demand, higher OPEC+ supply

  • Crude oil outlook: Goldman Sachs lowers Brent year-end forecast by $5 on subdued demand, higher OPEC+ supply
18 Mar 2025, 01:57:21 PM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Robust demand for office spaces to give occupancies a leg-up

  • Demand for commercial properties continues to be led by global capability centres (GCCs), rising traction in flexible workspaces, and IT/ITes.
18 Mar 2025, 10:30:09 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 18, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 18, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.89723.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.105900.0 in Delhi.
18 Mar 2025, 10:30:06 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on March 18, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on March 18, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.89723.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.105900.0 in Delhi.
18 Mar 2025, 09:07:46 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: MCX Gold hits record high on tariff uncertainty; US Fed policy in focus; can it hit ₹1 lakh mark soon?

  • Gold price today: MCX Gold hits record high on tariff uncertainty; US Fed policy in focus; can it hit 1 lakh mark soon?
