Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 18, 2025: Wall Street today: US stocks sink ahead of Fed rate decision, Tesla sheds 4.2%, Google drops 3.8%

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2025, 10:07 PM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Wall Street today: US stocks sink ahead of Fed rate decision, Tesla sheds 4.2%, Google drops 3.8%
- At 11:47 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.79 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.20 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.77 per cent
18 Mar 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Allianz deal brings little cheer for Bajaj Finserv’s shareholders
- The Street’s reaction to the deal is muted, with shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings remaining almost flat to negative.
18 Mar 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi’s settlement system under fire: Delays, high costs, and discretionary powers spark concern
- Sebi's settlement process, intended to expedite resolution of securities law violations, faces criticism for growing delays and inflated costs. With a significant increase in settlement amounts and stringent non-monetary terms, legal experts warn of potential risks for applicants.
18 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Crude oil outlook: Goldman Sachs lowers Brent year-end forecast by $5 on subdued demand, higher OPEC+ supply
18 Mar 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Robust demand for office spaces to give occupancies a leg-up
- Demand for commercial properties continues to be led by global capability centres (GCCs), rising traction in flexible workspaces, and IT/ITes.
18 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 18, 2025: Check latest Rates in India
- Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 18, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.89723.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.105900.0 in Delhi.
18 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
18 Mar 2025, 09:07 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: MCX Gold hits record high on tariff uncertainty; US Fed policy in focus; can it hit ₹1 lakh mark soon?
