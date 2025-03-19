Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 19, 2025: Former CNBC Awaaz anchor, family banned by Sebi for insider trading
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 19, 2025: Former CNBC Awaaz anchor, family banned by Sebi for insider trading

8 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 10:39 PM IST

Livemint

8 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 10:39 PM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 19, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 19, 2025: Sebi had initiated investigation into the Ghai family in 2021. (Photo: Reuters)
Latest news on March 19, 2025: Sebi had initiated investigation into the Ghai family in 2021. (Photo: Reuters)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 10:39:20 PM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Former CNBC Awaaz anchor, family banned by Sebi for insider trading

  • The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred Hemant Ghai and family from trading for five years for insider trading, imposing 6.1 crore in disgorgement and penalties. Investigations revealed Ghai's recommendations directly influenced their trading profits.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 03:36:05 PM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bharat Road Network to Reliance Chemotex — 154 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low. Do you own any?

  • Stock market today: Bharat Road Network to Reliance Chemotex — 154 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low. Do you own any?
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 02:24:13 PM IST

Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Why Cathie Wood believes most memecoins ‘not going to be worth much’; Bitcoin price today, and more…

  • Cathie Wood of ARK Investment warns that most memecoins in the $2.6 trillion cryptocurrency market are likely to become worthless. Here's what she advises buyers about digital assets. 
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 01:25:46 PM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: US market uncertainty weighs heavy on Waaree Energies

  • Waaree’s growth streak hits a roadblock as US policy shifts threaten its profit margins. Can backward integration, PLI support, and diversification steer the company past this turbulence?
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 11:32:05 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: MCX to launch Gold Ten futures contracts from April 1. From tick size to margin requirement, check key details here

  • MCX has announced the launch of Gold Ten (10 gram) futures contracts, effective from Tuesday, April 1, 2025. These contracts will be available for trading with expiry months of April 2025, May 2025, and June 2025.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 10:30:07 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 19, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 19, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.90183.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.107200.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 10:30:05 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on March 19, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on March 19, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.90183.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.107200.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 09:10:16 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: MCX Gold price today: Rates hover near record high ahead of US Fed policy outcome; should you book profit?

  • MCX Gold price today: Rates hover near record high ahead of US Fed policy outcome; should you book profit?
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 06:14:29 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock market today: BSE, SAIL among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on March 19

  • BSE Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Indusind Bank, Manappuram Finance Ltd, and SAIL are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on March 19.
Read the full story here

19 Mar 2025, 05:30:10 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi’s options plan which spooked many could be in for a review

  • Sebi's proposal for a gross limit in  options by using the delta parameter has brokers and prop traders worried. They believe this will reduce liquidity and increase costs in India's derivatives market. Now, the regulator may be about to review the proposal. 
Read the full story here

