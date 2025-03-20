Explore
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 20, 2025: Indigo’s steep valuation premium to global peers could clip the stock’s wings
LIVE UPDATES

8 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 04:12 PM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 20, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 20, 2025: Indigo is expanding on margin-accretive international routes and increasing its brand awareness.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 04:12:05 PM IST

  • Indigo’s valuations seem lofty despite its strategic growth initiatives, robust balance sheet and positive tailwinds from benign ATF price outlook.
20 Mar 2025, 03:35:32 PM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Over 100 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low despite stock market rally. Do you own any?

  • Over 100 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low despite stock market rally. Do you own any?
20 Mar 2025, 02:47:27 PM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Varun Beverages battles pricing wars, ramps up on expansion to protect turf

  • The PepsiCo bottler is facing competitive pressures from Campa Cola’s aggressive pricing, Coca-Cola’s India restructuring, and softening urban demand. But with a capex push, international growth, and pricing tweaks, it’s betting on resilience.
20 Mar 2025, 12:30:28 PM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: 700% rally in three years! KPI Green Energy share price edges higher after receipt of solar power projects

  • 700% rally in three years! KPI Green Energy share price edges higher after receipt of solar power projects
20 Mar 2025, 10:30:09 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 20, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 20, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.90623.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.108200.0 in Delhi.
20 Mar 2025, 10:30:06 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Price And Silver Rate Today on March 20, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Price and Silver Rate Today on March 20, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold was at Rs.90623.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.108200.0 in Delhi.
20 Mar 2025, 10:26:48 AM IST

Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Crypto update: Bitcoin price nears $86,000 after Fed rate decision, Solana ETF launch, and more

  • Crypto update: The price of Bitcoin neared the $86,000 level on March 20 after US Fed's rate decision announcement, and a new, Solana ETF debuts. Check the latest cryptocurrency news here.
20 Mar 2025, 09:07:51 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: MCX Gold hits record high as US Fed signals 2 rate cuts in 2025; experts unveil strategy for bullion

  • Gold prices reached record highs after the US Federal Reserve hinted at potential rate cuts this year. COMEX Gold hit $3,065.20, up 15% year-to-date, while domestic spot prices surged over 16%. Economic uncertainties and demand from India and China support gold's appeal.
20 Mar 2025, 08:00:17 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Pidilite Industries is glued to growth

  • Pidilite’s shift beyond its core business is reshaping its growth trajectory, even as demand headwinds and market volatility test its resilience.
20 Mar 2025, 05:30:10 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Beaten-down small-caps begin to tempt mutual funds

  • A small-cap correction was partially reversed by a recent rally, sparking bargain hunting. Will mutual funds go for actively rebalancing their portfolios, seeking future growth?
