Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 21, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 21, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 21, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 21, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 21, 2025

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 21, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

  • Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 21, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.90843.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.108300.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Don’t panic-sell, avoid influencers, reject BAAP: 8 practical tips to help you tide over market volatility

  • Investors should focus on fundamentally strong businesses characterised by healthy balance sheets, clear and sustainable earnings prospects, and trustworthy corporate governance. Investment decisions must prioritise fundamental analysis over captivating stories.
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 09:05 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: Rates decline on profit booking; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold

  • Gold price today: Rates decline on profit booking; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 07:53 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend four stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 21 March 2025

  • Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend four stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Dhani Services, SJVN, and Morepen Laboratories
Read the full story here

21 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Street has a spring in the step, but no bottom yet

  • FPI short covering has led a 1,200 point rebound in nifty from 4 March low 
Read the full story here

