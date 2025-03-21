Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 21, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 21, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 21, 2025: Check latest Rates in India
- Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 21, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.90843.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.108300.0 in Delhi.
21 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
21 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Don’t panic-sell, avoid influencers, reject BAAP: 8 practical tips to help you tide over market volatility
- Investors should focus on fundamentally strong businesses characterised by healthy balance sheets, clear and sustainable earnings prospects, and trustworthy corporate governance. Investment decisions must prioritise fundamental analysis over captivating stories.
21 Mar 2025, 09:05 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price today: Rates decline on profit booking; experts highlight key levels for MCX Gold
21 Mar 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend four stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 21 March 2025
- Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend four stocks to buy or sell on Friday — Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Dhani Services, SJVN, and Morepen Laboratories
21 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Street has a spring in the step, but no bottom yet
- FPI short covering has led a 1,200 point rebound in nifty from 4 March low