Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 22, 2025: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 22, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 22, 2025: Check latest Rates in India
- Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 22, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.90383.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.106000.0 in Delhi.
22 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
22 Mar 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price retraces ₹2000 from record high. Should you buy on US recession fear, safe-haven demand, Gaza crisis?
- MCX Gold rate fell to ₹87,785 per 10 gm after reaching ₹89,796 per 10 gm, following profit-booking. Internationally, spot gold price closed at $3,023.63 per ounce
22 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: NSE shrinks monthslong share transfer process to days ahead of a likely IPO
- Beginning Monday, NSE shares can be credited to a buyer’s account in days rather than in 2-4 months, which could pave the way for a potential listing of India’s largest stock exchange.