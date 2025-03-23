Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 23, 2025: Crude oil logs biggest weekly gain since January on US sanctions, OPEC+ group cuts: Brent gains over 2% in five days

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 23, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 23, 2025: Crude oil prices: Weekly, Brent rose 2.1 per cent and US WTI about 1.6 per cent, their biggest gains since the first week of the year. IN PICTURE: A pump jack in Midland, Texas, US; Photographer: Anthony Prieto/Bloomberg

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Mar 2025, 02:01 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Crude oil logs biggest weekly gain since January on US sanctions, OPEC+ group cuts: Brent gains over 2% in five days

  • Crude oil logs biggest weekly gain since January on US sanctions, OPEC+ group cuts: Brent gains over 2% in five days
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.