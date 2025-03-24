Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 24, 2025: Bitcoin price today: Bitcoin above $86,000 level on March 24, crypto market in green

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Mar 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin price today: Bitcoin above $86,000 level on March 24, crypto market in green
- Bitcoin price today: Bitcoin above $86,000 level on March 24, crypto market in green
24 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Which small finance banking stocks to buy after crash?
- Evaluating banking stocks? These three small finance banks show strong NIM trends and potential upside. Raja Venkatraman suggests key levels to watch.
24 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Nowhere to hide
- Despite promising charts, Bertie finds little growth in India's pharmaceutical sales and faces hurdles in installing an electric car charger due to his building's regulations. He realizes such challenges reflect broader issues affecting electric vehicle market penetration in urban areas.
24 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Mint Primer: The gold rush for silver is on. Will it persist?
- In the last five years silver has outperformed even gold, returning almost 178%.
24 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Paytm investors should look beyond UPI incentives blip
- Investors should not focus solely on UPI incentives because Paytm is not looking at income from payment processing alone and exploring other revenue streams.