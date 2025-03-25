Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 25, 2025: DLF sees room for growth, but is it too early to be optimistic?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 25, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 25, 2025: DLF has already surpassed its FY25 pre-sales or bookings of 17,000 crore

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: DLF sees room for growth, but is it too early to be optimistic?

  • For DLF, in the next couple of years, growth in pre-sales may not be as robust as earlier due to potential execution and cyclical demand challenges
Read the full story here

