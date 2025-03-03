Explore
Fri Feb 28 2025 15:53:47
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 3, 2025: Motilal Oswal bars intra-day short-selling in non-F&O stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 3, 2025: Motilal Oswal bars intra-day short-selling in non-F&O stocks

1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 3, 2025: Short-selling is the practice of selling shares one doesn't own at the time of the transaction.
Latest news on March 3, 2025: Short-selling is the practice of selling shares one doesn't own at the time of the transaction.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Mar 2025, 05:30:22 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Motilal Oswal bars intra-day short-selling in non-F&O stocks

  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services, with 10.3 lakh clients at the end of January, is the first large brokerage to undertake such a move at a time when the markets have been battered for five straight months.
Read the full story here

