Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 3, 2025: Don't foresee risk of large-scale SIP outflows, says Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Mahesh Patil

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Don't foresee risk of large-scale SIP outflows, says Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Mahesh Patil
- With a 37% drop in median stocks, opportunities for long-term investments may arise as markets stabilize and a cyclical recovery unfolds, says CIO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.