Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 4, 2025: Active FPI funds selling more of Indian stocks than ETFs

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 4, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 4, 2025: AUC of FPIs have fallen almost 13% from 78 trillion at the end of September 2024 to 68 trillion as of January 2025, the data shows.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2025, 05:45 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Active FPI funds selling more of Indian stocks than ETFs

  • Sovereign wealth funds and government entities emerged as potential buyers, indicating a shift in market dynamics.
Read the full story here

