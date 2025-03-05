Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 5, 2025: Gold rates today close to record high. Trump's speech in focus

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rates today close to record high. Trump's speech in focus
- Gold price today: MCX gold rate today opened lower at ₹85,931 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹85,977 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell