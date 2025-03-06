Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 6, 2025: Oil extends losing streak for third straight day on Trump tariffs, OPEC+ hike: Brent at six-month low, WTI drops 4%

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 6, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 6, 2025: Oil Prices Today: Brent futures fell $2.19, or 3.1 per cent, to $68.85 a barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate crude declined $2.55, or 3.7 per cent, to $65.71 a barrel; IN PICTURE: A pump jack in Midland, Texas, US; Photographer: Anthony Prieto/Bloomberg

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2025, 01:40 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Oil extends losing streak for third straight day on Trump tariffs, OPEC+ hike: Brent at six-month low, WTI drops 4%

Read the full story here

