Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 07 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.55 0.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.45 1.36%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,249.10 3.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.80 -0.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,687.00 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 8, 2025: Gold rate today: Yellow metal oscillates near record high. Is it right time to buy gold?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates March 8, 2025: Gold rate today: Yellow metal oscillates near record high. Is it right time to buy gold?

1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2025, 07:34 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on March 8, 2025: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on March 8, 2025: Gold rate today: According to experts, the spot gold price currently ranges from $2,850 to $2,930 per ounce, while the MCX gold rate ranges from ₹83,500 to ₹86,600 per 10 gm. (Photo: Pixabay)Premium
Latest news on March 8, 2025: Gold rate today: According to experts, the spot gold price currently ranges from $2,850 to $2,930 per ounce, while the MCX gold rate ranges from 83,500 to 86,600 per 10 gm. (Photo: Pixabay)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Mar 2025, 07:34:29 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today: Yellow metal oscillates near record high. Is it right time to buy gold?

  • Gold price today: On Friday last week, MCX gold rate finished at 85,820 per 10 gm, 729 below the record high of 86,549 
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue