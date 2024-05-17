Latest Markets Today Live Updates May 17, 2024: Gold price gains for second consecutive week, silver surges to 11-year peak

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price gains for second consecutive week, silver surges to 11-year peak
- At 1304 GMT, spot gold surged by 0.9% to $2,396.81 per ounce. Bullion prices have climbed by 1.5% this week, following a one-month high on Thursday. In the meantime, gold futures for June delivery in the U.S. concluded 0.4% lower, settling at 2385.50 per ounce.
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin soars to $66,000 level, market cap hits $1.309 trillion; where are prices headed?
- Looking ahead, the long-term prospects for Bitcoin remain tied to its fundamentals, including its limited supply and growing adoption as a store of value and hedge against inflation, according to Siddharta Gupta, SVP, Business and Strategic Alliances, CoinDCX.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: 230% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger PSU stock hits 19% upper circuit on strong Q4 show; ₹2.5/share dividend declared
- MOIL
IPO News Today Live Updates: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health revives plan for IPO
- The contours of the IPO are still being worked out, but it is expected to be largely an offer for sale by early angel investors and other shareholders, including Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises
- IKS Health has appointed ICICI Securities, Nomura, Jefferies, JPMorgan, and JM Financial to manage the IPO
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price rises 14.5% to all time high: Should you Buy, Sell or hold the stock?
- Stock Market Today: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price rose 14.5% to scale all time high on Friday, not before closing with gains of 12.18% at ₹2737 on the NSE. Should you buy hold or sell the stock that has risen 250% in a year and 1529% in five years?
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Auto ancillary vs OEMs: Which industry is better for investment? Here's what Motilal Oswal says
- Motilal Oswal foresees significant long-term growth opportunities for the Indian auto component industry, driven by global OEMs' supply chain diversification strategies and supportive government policies like 'Make in India'. The industry is expected to invest $6.5–7.0 billion over the next 5 years.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: ICICI Securities is bullish on these 2 Tata Group stocks, sees up to 27% upside
- ICICI Securities initiates coverage on Tata Technologies with ‘buy’ call, target price of ₹1,330. Tata Tech, despite downward trend, is well-positioned in auto-engineering segment. Tata Power also receives ‘buy’ call and target price of ₹490, with focus on leading renewable energy platform.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
- Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 253.31 points, or 0.34, to settle at 73663.72, while the Nifty gained 62.25 points, or 0.28, to close at 22403.85.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Market takes a U-turn: Sensex soars 611 points from day's low, Nifty hits 22,500 - 4 key reasons behind the sudden rally
- Indian market opened flat, turned red initially but rebounded strongly led by bluechip stocks and sectoral indices. Sensex rose 611 points to 74,070.84, Nifty went up 156.5 points to 22,502.15.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise 2% on weekly scale; investors earn nearly ₹14 lakh crore
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: HPCL , BPCL, IOC share price decline 9-15% from their 52-week high: Buy, Sell, or Hold the stocks post soft Q4 results?
- Stock Market Today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation share prices have corrected 9-16% from 52-week highs in February. Amidst heightened concerns for Marketing and refining margins and post weak Q4, should you Buy, Sell, or Hold stocks?
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Multibagger Stock: Kirloskar Brothers gained 110% in less than 5 months, advanced 1100% in 5 years; should you invest?
- Kirloskar Group stocks are thriving in 2024, with Kirloskar Brothers standing out. The company's stock surged by 42% in the last 12 sessions, with a year-to-date return of 110%. Strong financial performance, strategic focus on value-added products, and a robust order book are driving growth.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: PFC share price almost triples investor wealth in 1 year. Is it still a buy after Q4 result? Experts weigh in
- PFC share price has surged 172 per cent in the last one year. Experts are largely positive about the stock for the long term.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Quest Laboratories IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 31 times so far on last day; Check GMP, other key details
- Quest Laboratories IPO size is ₹43.16 crore and the issue is entirely a fresh issue of 44.5 lakh equity shares. Quest Laboratories IPO price band is set at ₹93 to ₹97 per share.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock Market News: BSE, NSE are open for trade tomorrow. This is the reason
- Stock Market News: As announced by the NSE and the BSE, a special live trading session, a crucial test of our readiness and resilience, will be conducted on 18th May 2024
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Small stocks are racing ahead, but beware the risks
- Within penny stocks, the shares that have shown the maximum returns are Waaree Renewable Technologies, Filatex Fashions, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals, and Variman Global Enterprises
IPO News Today Live Updates: Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status
- Indian Emulsifier IPO share allotment finalised today. Check status on Maashitla Securities portal. Subscription status was 460.07 times. GMP at +245, indicating expected listing price of ₹377.
IPO News Today Live Updates: HOAC Foods IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed over 126 times so far; Check GMP, other key details of SME IPO
- HOAC Foods IPO price band is ₹48 per share. The IPO is a fixed price issue worth ₹5.54 crore and entirely a fresh issue of 11.55 lakh equity shares.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dixon Tech shares jump 10% to new high after Morgan Stanley upgrades stock
- Dixon Technologies (India) stock surged 10% to record high after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to 'equal-weight' post Q4FY24 results, with a target price of ₹8,696. The firm expects 42% earnings CAGR during FY24-FY28.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Linde India stock continues to soar for 6th straight session, hits all-time high – here's why
- Linde India shares hit all-time high of ₹9,431 apiece, up 5%, in intraday trade. Stock has gained 55.23% in past six months and 140% over a year. Over five years, stock surged 1645% from ₹538 to ₹9,393.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: TCS, Axis Bank to HUL: 'These 30 shares to perform well irrespective of Lok Sabha election results'
- Lok Sabha election 2024: Sectors like FMCG, Auto, Healthcare, IT Services, Private Banks and Capital Goods may perform well whatever the Lok Sabha poll results come on 4th June 2024
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stock: JSW Infra share price jumps over 5% amid heavy volumes, may see 26% more upside. Check target price
- JSW Infra shares have rallied 15% in the past one month and more than 23% in three months. The stock is up over 30% year-to-date (YTD).
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Lok Sabha Election 2024: 5 key investment strategies amid market volatility
- Investors in India advised on balanced approach amid election volatility, with phased investments and sectoral focus on manufacturing and infrastructure. Emphasis on large-cap and mid-cap stocks for stability and growth potential post-elections.
