Latest Markets Today Live Updates May 17, 2024: Gold price gains for second consecutive week, silver surges to 11-year peak

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 May 2024, 09:43 PM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold price gains for second consecutive week, silver surges to 11-year peak
Read the full story here
- At 1304 GMT, spot gold surged by 0.9% to $2,396.81 per ounce. Bullion prices have climbed by 1.5% this week, following a one-month high on Thursday. In the meantime, gold futures for June delivery in the U.S. concluded 0.4% lower, settling at 2385.50 per ounce.
17 May 2024, 08:39 PM IST
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin soars to $66,000 level, market cap hits $1.309 trillion; where are prices headed?
Read the full story here
- Looking ahead, the long-term prospects for Bitcoin remain tied to its fundamentals, including its limited supply and growing adoption as a store of value and hedge against inflation, according to Siddharta Gupta, SVP, Business and Strategic Alliances, CoinDCX.
17 May 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: 230% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger PSU stock hits 19% upper circuit on strong Q4 show; ₹2.5/share dividend declared
Read the full story here
17 May 2024, 06:52 PM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health revives plan for IPO
Read the full story here
- The contours of the IPO are still being worked out, but it is expected to be largely an offer for sale by early angel investors and other shareholders, including Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises
- IKS Health has appointed ICICI Securities, Nomura, Jefferies, JPMorgan, and JM Financial to manage the IPO
17 May 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price rises 14.5% to all time high: Should you Buy, Sell or hold the stock?
Read the full story here
- Stock Market Today: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price rose 14.5% to scale all time high on Friday, not before closing with gains of 12.18% at ₹2737 on the NSE. Should you buy hold or sell the stock that has risen 250% in a year and 1529% in five years?
17 May 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Auto ancillary vs OEMs: Which industry is better for investment? Here's what Motilal Oswal says
Read the full story here
- Motilal Oswal foresees significant long-term growth opportunities for the Indian auto component industry, driven by global OEMs' supply chain diversification strategies and supportive government policies like 'Make in India'. The industry is expected to invest $6.5–7.0 billion over the next 5 years.
17 May 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: ICICI Securities is bullish on these 2 Tata Group stocks, sees up to 27% upside
Read the full story here
- ICICI Securities initiates coverage on Tata Technologies with ‘buy’ call, target price of ₹1,330. Tata Tech, despite downward trend, is well-positioned in auto-engineering segment. Tata Power also receives ‘buy’ call and target price of ₹490, with focus on leading renewable energy platform.
17 May 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 May, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
Read the full story here
- Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 253.31 points, or 0.34, to settle at 73663.72, while the Nifty gained 62.25 points, or 0.28, to close at 22403.85.
17 May 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Market takes a U-turn: Sensex soars 611 points from day's low, Nifty hits 22,500 - 4 key reasons behind the sudden rally
Read the full story here
- Indian market opened flat, turned red initially but rebounded strongly led by bluechip stocks and sectoral indices. Sensex rose 611 points to 74,070.84, Nifty went up 156.5 points to 22,502.15.
17 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise 2% on weekly scale; investors earn nearly ₹14 lakh crore
Read the full story here
- Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 rise 2% on weekly scale; investors earn nearly ₹14 lakh crore
17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: HPCL , BPCL, IOC share price decline 9-15% from their 52-week high: Buy, Sell, or Hold the stocks post soft Q4 results?
Read the full story here
- Stock Market Today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation share prices have corrected 9-16% from 52-week highs in February. Amidst heightened concerns for Marketing and refining margins and post weak Q4, should you Buy, Sell, or Hold stocks?
17 May 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Multibagger Stock: Kirloskar Brothers gained 110% in less than 5 months, advanced 1100% in 5 years; should you invest?
Read the full story here
- Kirloskar Group stocks are thriving in 2024, with Kirloskar Brothers standing out. The company's stock surged by 42% in the last 12 sessions, with a year-to-date return of 110%. Strong financial performance, strategic focus on value-added products, and a robust order book are driving growth.
17 May 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: PFC share price almost triples investor wealth in 1 year. Is it still a buy after Q4 result? Experts weigh in
Read the full story here
- PFC share price has surged 172 per cent in the last one year. Experts are largely positive about the stock for the long term.
17 May 2024, 02:25 PM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Quest Laboratories IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 31 times so far on last day; Check GMP, other key details
Read the full story here
- Quest Laboratories IPO size is ₹43.16 crore and the issue is entirely a fresh issue of 44.5 lakh equity shares. Quest Laboratories IPO price band is set at ₹93 to ₹97 per share.
17 May 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock Market News: BSE, NSE are open for trade tomorrow. This is the reason
Read the full story here
- Stock Market News: As announced by the NSE and the BSE, a special live trading session, a crucial test of our readiness and resilience, will be conducted on 18th May 2024
17 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Small stocks are racing ahead, but beware the risks
Read the full story here
- Within penny stocks, the shares that have shown the maximum returns are Waaree Renewable Technologies, Filatex Fashions, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals, and Variman Global Enterprises
17 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status
Read the full story here
- Indian Emulsifier IPO share allotment finalised today. Check status on Maashitla Securities portal. Subscription status was 460.07 times. GMP at +245, indicating expected listing price of ₹377.
17 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: HOAC Foods IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed over 126 times so far; Check GMP, other key details of SME IPO
Read the full story here
- HOAC Foods IPO price band is ₹48 per share. The IPO is a fixed price issue worth ₹5.54 crore and entirely a fresh issue of 11.55 lakh equity shares.
17 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dixon Tech shares jump 10% to new high after Morgan Stanley upgrades stock
Read the full story here
- Dixon Technologies (India) stock surged 10% to record high after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to 'equal-weight' post Q4FY24 results, with a target price of ₹8,696. The firm expects 42% earnings CAGR during FY24-FY28.
17 May 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Linde India stock continues to soar for 6th straight session, hits all-time high – here's why
Read the full story here
- Linde India shares hit all-time high of ₹9,431 apiece, up 5%, in intraday trade. Stock has gained 55.23% in past six months and 140% over a year. Over five years, stock surged 1645% from ₹538 to ₹9,393.
17 May 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: TCS, Axis Bank to HUL: 'These 30 shares to perform well irrespective of Lok Sabha election results'
Read the full story here
- Lok Sabha election 2024: Sectors like FMCG, Auto, Healthcare, IT Services, Private Banks and Capital Goods may perform well whatever the Lok Sabha poll results come on 4th June 2024
17 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stock: JSW Infra share price jumps over 5% amid heavy volumes, may see 26% more upside. Check target price
Read the full story here
- JSW Infra shares have rallied 15% in the past one month and more than 23% in three months. The stock is up over 30% year-to-date (YTD).
17 May 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Lok Sabha Election 2024: 5 key investment strategies amid market volatility
Read the full story here
- Investors in India advised on balanced approach amid election volatility, with phased investments and sectoral focus on manufacturing and infrastructure. Emphasis on large-cap and mid-cap stocks for stability and growth potential post-elections.