Latest Markets News Today Live Updates May 18, 2024: Oil records weekly gain after bullish US, China macro data raises demand; Brent nears $84/bbl, WTI up 2% in 5 days

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Oil records weekly gain after bullish US, China macro data raises demand; Brent nears $84/bbl, WTI up 2% in 5 days
- GLOBAL-OIL:Oil gains 1% on hopes of firmer demand
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend Stocks: SBI, Vedanta, Tata Consumer Products, among others to trade ex-dividend next week; Full list here
- Dividend Stocks: Several companies including Tata Consumer Products, SBI, Sula Vineyards Ltd, among others are trading ex-dividend in the coming week.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: FPIs offload ₹28,242 crore in Indian equities, continue selling streak since April: What's fueling the outflow?
- FPIs offload ₹28,242 crore in Indian equities, continue selling streak since April: What's fueling the outflow?
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Healthcare stocks in long runway for growth; HDFC Securities initiates with ‘Buy’ on Apollo Hospitals, Medplus Health
- HDFC Securities initiated coverage on the healthcare stocks, with a ‘Buy’ rating on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, given its steady growth and margin improvement and Medplus Health Services, given strong growth and margin improvement visibility.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises, silver price scales above ₹91,000 per kg
- Gold rate in the international market clocked second consecutive weekly gain on renewed hopes for US interest rate cuts and China’s stimulus measures. Silver price also broke the $30 barrier to hit an 11-year high.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Multibagger railway PSU stock IRFC jumps 17% in one week; What to expect in IRFC shares after technical breakout?
- IRFC share price rallied more than 17% in one week and over 22% in one month. The PSU stock has jumped over 74% year-to-date (YTD), while it has given multibagger returns of more than 410% in one year.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green in the second special trading session; all sectoral indices shine
- Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Saturday with gains, closing modestly higher in a special trading session amid positive global cues.
IPO News Today Live Updates: Go Digit IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
- Go Digit IPO allotment to be finalised on May 21. Refund process starts on May 22. Listing date scheduled for May 23. Check status on Link Intime India Private Ltd website.
IPO News Today Live Updates: OYO IPO: Hospitality technology firm withdraws draft papers, to refile after refinancing: Report
- OYO set to refile IPO after refinancing to raise up to USD 450 million via dollar bonds. JP Morgan expected as lead banker at 9-10% interest rate. Parent company prepaid ₹1,620 crore debt, reducing outstanding loan balance to USD 450 million.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nestle India share price gains over 3% after shareholders vote against increase in royalty to Swiss parent
- Nestle India's motion called for the payment of general licence fees (royalty) to Societe des Produits Nestle S.A. to be increased to 5.25% of net sales, net of taxes, compared to the current level of 4.5%.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Breakout stocks today: Mazagon Dock, BDL, RITES - Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 stocks to buy today
- Breakout stocks today: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five stocks to buy today — Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Glaxosmithkliine Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Dynamics and RITES.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Weekend Wrap: From Hindustan Zinc to ABB India, top market movers this week
- From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended May 17, 2024.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: The legendary Indian banker N Vaghul passes away
- The legendary Indian banker N Vaghul passes away
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold and silver prices today on 18-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city
- Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75731.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86460.0 in Delhi.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Balkrishna Industries share price locked at 5% upper circuit post strong Q4 results
- Balkrishna Industries stock price hits 52-week high with 5% upper circuit after strong Q4 results. PAT jumps 88% YoY to ₹481 crore. Sales rise 13% to ₹82,085 crore. EBITDA grows 42% YoY. Stock opens at ₹2,798.95 on BSE.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Zee share price jumps over 4% after posting Q4 profit; Should you buy the stock?
- Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a profit of ₹13 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as against a loss of ₹196 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company had posted a profit of ₹58.5 crore in Q3FY24.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Value investing gems: 5 underrated stocks flying under the radar
- Which value stocks are investors ignoring? Find out…
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Hero MotoCorp among stocks to benefit from heavy monsoon: Report
- Stocks of Indian firms that earn a large chunk of their revenues from the nation’s hinterland are showing signs of a revival, as traders bet that bountiful monsoon rains will lead to better crop yields and boost rural demand.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, three stocks to buy or sell on Saturday - May 18
- Stocks to buy today: Expert has recommended buying these three stocks — Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and ITC Ltd.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Market froth is getting extreme. Just look at meme stocks.
- When there’s a lot of money sloshing around the economy, it’s easy for new ideas to attract speculative money—and some of those ideas are just dumb
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - May 18
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Grasim Industries Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 17
- Nifty 50 on the weekly chart has bounced back sharply this week. After the formation of long bear candle in the last week, a formation of long bull candle from the lows signals a bullish Piercing line type candle pattern. One may expect further upside in the short term.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Dow Jones above 40,000 to oil prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty closed 0.20% higher at 22,551, a premium of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to Watch: JSW Steel, Delhivery, IOC, Bandhan Bank, Zee
- Stocks in news: Nuvama analysis says Trent Ltd and Bharat Electronics could replace LTI Mindtree and Divi's Labs in the Nifty50 by end of September
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market special live trading session today: Check out timings, purpose, other key details
- Indian stock market open on 18th May 2024: Special live trading session on BSE and NSE to test preparedness for disasters. Primary site to switch to Disaster Recovery site. Two trading phases from 9:15 IST to 10:00 IST and 11:30 IST to 12:30 IST.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Trent, Bharat Electronics may get Nifty 50 entry: Nomura
- This could replace LTI Mindtree and Divi's Laboratories from the Nifty 50 in the bellwether index’s upcoming reconstitution in end-September
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!