LIVE UPDATES

Latest Markets News Today Live Updates May 18, 2024: Oil records weekly gain after bullish US, China macro data raises demand; Brent nears $84/bbl, WTI up 2% in 5 days

21 min read . Updated: 18 May 2024, 09:04 PM IST Trade

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.