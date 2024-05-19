Active Stocks
Sat May 18 2024 12:49:03
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 952.95 0.76%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 316.85 1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.90 0.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.50 -0.02%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.30 0.42%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Markets News Today Live Updates May 19, 2024: How large-cap stocks can offer a buffer against heightened volatility?
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Markets News Today Live Updates May 19, 2024: How large-cap stocks can offer a buffer against heightened volatility?

5 min read . Updated: 19 May 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 19, 2024: Indian stock marketPremium
Latest news on May 19, 2024: Indian stock market

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 May 2024, 05:02:10 PM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: How large-cap stocks can offer a buffer against heightened volatility?

  • In the past two months, FIIs have been selling ahead of the upcoming election results, while retail investors remain cautious with a bias on investing in mid and small-cap stocks.
Read the full story here

19 May 2024, 01:54:57 PM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market holiday: Why is Indian share market shut tomorrow?

  • Other than May 20, the market was closed on May 1 this month due to Maharashtra Day, commemorating the establishment of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960.
Read the full story here

19 May 2024, 12:58:49 PM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: MarketCap of 8 top 10 most valued firms surges ₹1.47 lakh crore; LIC, Reliance major gainers

  • During the same period, the BSE benchmark surged by 1,341.47 points, marking a growth of 1.84 per cent.
Read the full story here

19 May 2024, 10:28:11 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stocks to buy or sell: GAIL to Ashok Leyland — Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks for May 21

  • Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these these breakout stocks on May 21 — Hindalco, GAIL and Ashok Leyland
Read the full story here

19 May 2024, 10:15:18 AM IST

Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold and silver prices today on 19-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

  • Gold And Silver Prices Today:Gold And Silver Prices Today : 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75364.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.86630.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

19 May 2024, 09:28:44 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates: Upcoming IPOs: Two public issues, 8 new listings to keep primary market busy next week amid elections

  • Next week, Awfis Space Solutions, a leading provider of shared workspaces in India, is expected to launch its IPO, targeting to raise around 599 crore.
Read the full story here

19 May 2024, 06:00:01 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Week Ahead: US Fed chair speech, Q4 results, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week

  • Analysts expect the volatile tone to continue for Nifty 50 ahead of the election results. Experts advise traders to adjust their positions and maintain a ‘buy on dips’ strategy.
Read the full story here

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue