LIVE UPDATES

Latest Markets News Today Live Updates May 20, 2024: Silver prices up 18% year to date, can jump to ₹92k mark in 3 months; should you prefer silver to gold for investments?

5 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Trade

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.