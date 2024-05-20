Latest Markets News Today Live Updates May 20, 2024: Silver prices up 18% year to date, can jump to 92k mark in 3 months; should you prefer silver to gold for investments?

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Silver prices up 18% year to date, can jump to ₹92k mark in 3 months; should you prefer silver to gold for investments?
Read the full story here
- Precious metals gold and silver have surged this year due to geopolitical uncertainty, sticky inflation, and Fed rate cut hopes. Silver prices in domestic markets are up 18 per cent, trading at ₹86,000/kg, while gold prices have risen 16 per cent, trading near ₹73,000/10g mark.
20 May 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying RIL, and Larsen & Toubro tomorrow
Read the full story here
- Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T).
20 May 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Intermittent bouts of volatility not necessarily a bad sign: Axis AMC CIO
Read the full story here
- Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer, Axis AMC, noted that investors appear to be favouring equities, aiming to allocate a greater portion of their assets in that direction.
20 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: M&M in fast lane on higher capex, upcoming launches
Read the full story here
- A robust product pipeline comprising both internal combustion engine (ICE) models and EVs, planned capex of ₹37,000 crore over the next three years and targeted capacity expansion to 72,000 units per month by FY26-end would be the key drivers for the homegrown auto major.
20 May 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: NSE, BSE shut today on account of Lok Sabha Elections
Read the full story here
- NSE and BSE closed on May 20 due to Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai; MCX open from 17:00 to 23:30/23:55; Banks in Belapur and Mumbai also closed; Stock market to resume on May 21 at 9:15 IST after pre-opening session at 9:00 IST.