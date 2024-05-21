Share Market Today Live Updates May 21, 2024: Elections 2024 & Stock Markets: Stop predicting, start…, says Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Elections 2024 & Stock Markets: Stop predicting, start…, says Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind
- The Indian stock market has been volatile for the last few weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome even though the market is still fairly hopeful that the BJP-led NDA will retain power after the election.
Go Digit IPO allotment likely to be out today. Latest GMP, steps to check status
- Go Digit IPO allotment date is today, May 21. The public issue opened for subscription on May 15 and closed on May 17. Go Digit IPO listing date is May 23 and the company’s shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
Multibagger stock IRFC share price in focus post Q4 results, dividend announcement
- Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock IRFC share price that has given 419% returns in last one year remains in focus post Q4 results. IRFC reported a 33.6% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,717 crore during Q4 from ₹1,285 crore during the same period last yeat year
Bandhan Bank's asset-quality issues, high credit cost keep investors on edge
- The bank's valuation, at 1.4x of its adjusted book value for FY24, remains undemanding. But there are too many moving parts that need to be monitored.
Stocks to buy or sell: Premier Explosives to Affle — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks today — May 21
- Stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended buying these five breakout stocks today — Premier Explosives, Bharat Bijlee, Balkrishna Industries, Kaynes Technology India, and Affle (India).
Retail investors often miss out on SME IPO rally. Microcap fund managers decode why
- The SME IPO market offers lucrative opportunities for investors, but retail investors often miss out due to limited share allocation to them and oversubscription issues.
Stocks to watch: BEL, SAIL, Oil India, RVNL, Whirlpool, NHPC
- Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, May 21:
Chandan Taparia recommendations: How to trade NMDC, IRFC, GAIL India shares today
- Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today which he believes are technically placed to likely see an uptrend going ahead. These three stocks to buy today include NMDC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and GAIL India.
Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — May 21
- Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended buying these six shares — Tata Motors, Indian Energy Exchange, Vedanta, West Coast Paper Mills, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, and Royal Orchid Hotels.
Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 21
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a strong start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,610 level, a premium of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC, JK Tyre, Sheela Foam, Arvind Fashions, and Religare among 28 companies to report earnings
- Q4 results on May 21: PI Industries, Hitachi Energy India, GE T&D India, Ircon International, NMDC Steel, Action Construction Equipment, Godawari Power & Ispat, Eris Lifesciences, and Aether Industries are also among the 28 companies that will announce their Q4 earnings today.
Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nasdaq at record high to oil prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,605 level, a premium of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Shree Cement strives to regain its mojo
- While Shree Cement is grappling with weaker pricing trends in eastern India, there are glimmers of hope in its recent performance and future strategies. Investors have reasons to stay optimistic
Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, ZEEL among 13 stocks under F&O ban list on May 21
- Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks in the F&O ban list of the NSE for May 21
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - May 21
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, and HFCL Ltd.
