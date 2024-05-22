Share Market Today Live Updates May 22, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 22

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 22
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,630 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — May 22
- Stock market today: Prabhudas Lilladher's Shiju Koothupalakkal, and Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia have suggested a total of five buy or sell stocks for today.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed to oil prices
- Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,620 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: BPCL to Cipla, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 22
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Cipla, and GNFC.
Commodity News Today Live Updates: Mavens warn of pullback as silver eyes historic ₹1 lakh mark
- The white metal has risen 26% from ₹73,501 a kg to a record ₹92,475 in the year-to-date, MCX’s spot price index shows.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!