Share Market Today Live Updates May 22, 2024: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 22

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 07:44 AM IST Trade
Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 22, 2024: Nifty 50 formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern with good volume on the daily chart, indicating strength in the index.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 May 2024, 07:44 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 22

  • The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,630 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
22 May 2024, 07:25 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Trade setup for Nifty 50 to India VIX, five stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — May 22

  • Stock market today: Prabhudas Lilladher's Shiju Koothupalakkal, and Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia have suggested a total of five buy or sell stocks for today.
22 May 2024, 07:10 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed to oil prices

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,620 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
22 May 2024, 07:04 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: BPCL to Cipla, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 22

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Cipla, and GNFC.
22 May 2024, 06:30 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Mavens warn of pullback as silver eyes historic ₹1 lakh mark

  • The white metal has risen 26% from 73,501 a kg to a record 92,475 in the year-to-date, MCX’s spot price index shows.
