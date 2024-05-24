Active Stocks
Thu May 23 2024 15:59:05
Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates May 24, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Nvidia share price rally
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates May 24, 2024: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Nvidia share price rally

3 min read . Updated: 24 May 2024, 07:05 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 24, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended in the red after data showed inflation was still a concern that could delay any Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Latest news on May 24, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended in the red after data showed inflation was still a concern that could delay any Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 May 2024, 07:05:07 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Nvidia share price rally

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,950 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
24 May 2024, 06:40:06 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - May 24

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Axis Bank Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, and IndusInd Bank Ltd.
24 May 2024, 06:30:40 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Vedanta, Tata Consumer Products, QGO Finance shares to trade ex-dividend on May 24

  • Vedanta has declared an interim dividend of 11.00 per equity share; Tata Consumer Products has declared a final dividend of 7.75 per equity share
24 May 2024, 06:15:33 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, IEX, PNB and ZEEL among 11 stocks under F&O ban list today

  • Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, IEX, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and ZEEL are the 11 stocks in the F&O ban list of the NSE for May 24
