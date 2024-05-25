Active Stocks
Fri May 24 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.80 -0.37%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 374.85 0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 828.60 -0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.10 -1.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.50 -0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates May 25, 2024: How an FPI mood change turbo-charged stocks on Thursday
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates May 25, 2024: How an FPI mood change turbo-charged stocks on Thursday

1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 25, 2024: On Thursday, FPIs cut their cumulative net short positions on index futures contracts by a whopping 121,415 contracts to 98,351 contracts. (Mint)Premium
Latest news on May 25, 2024: On Thursday, FPIs cut their cumulative net short positions on index futures contracts by a whopping 121,415 contracts to 98,351 contracts. (Mint)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 May 2024, 06:00:08 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: How an FPI mood change turbo-charged stocks on Thursday

  • The dramatic cut in bearish positions, besides cash purchases of 4,671 crore, was a key reason for the markets gaining 1.6% on Thursday.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue