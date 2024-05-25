Hello User
Share Market Today Live Updates May 25, 2024: How an FPI mood change turbo-charged stocks on Thursday

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 25, 2024: On Thursday, FPIs cut their cumulative net short positions on index futures contracts by a whopping 121,415 contracts to 98,351 contracts.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: How an FPI mood change turbo-charged stocks on Thursday

  • The dramatic cut in bearish positions, besides cash purchases of 4,671 crore, was a key reason for the markets gaining 1.6% on Thursday.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.