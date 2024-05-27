Share Market Today Live Updates May 27, 2024: Rajesh Gopinathan joins NSE board

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 May 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Rajesh Gopinathan joins NSE board
- Gopinathan's appointment comes at a time when the bourse is looking to shift its data centre from its existing premises with colocation becoming the dominant mode of trading after the pandemic.
27 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Mark To Market Today Live Updates: Page Industries’ search for demand continues
- In Q4FY24, an unfavourable product mix hurt realization growth for Page Industries. Sales volumes rose about 6%, less than anticipated, to 45.3 million pieces.
27 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
27 May 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Vodafone Idea, Bandhan Bank, Biocon among nine stocks on F&O ban list on May 27
- Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, and PNB are among the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 27.
27 May 2024, 06:49 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Heatwave fuels earnings optimism in India’s stock market. THESE stocks see boost…
- Demand for certain goods and products due to the intense heat has jacked up the earnings estimates in some segments of India's $4.8 trillion stock market.
27 May 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 27
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — KPIT Technologies, Gail, and Chambal Fertilisers
27 May 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Jim Rogers: I’ll invest in India again if the stock market goes down a lot
- Legendary investor Jim Rogers says he doesn’t anticipate a major downturn in the Indian stock market before the Lok Sabha election results, but if it were to happen, he would seize the opportunity and invest more
27 May 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Stovec Industries Ltd shares to trade ex-dividend on May 27
- The Board of Directors of Stovec Industries declared an interim dividend of ₹115.00 per equity share for the eligible shareholders