Active Stocks
Mon May 27 2024 15:59:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.50 0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.60 -1.40%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.10 0.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,527.95 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,129.15 -0.19%
Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates May 28, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 28
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates May 28, 2024: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 28

2 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 28, 2024: Stock market today: The Bank Nifty index crossing above the 49,200 zones has improved the bias and can expect further rise for the following targets of 49,600 and 50,700 levels in the coming days, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Latest news on May 28, 2024: Stock market today: The Bank Nifty index crossing above the 49,200 zones has improved the bias and can expect further rise for the following targets of 49,600 and 50,700 levels in the coming days, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 May 2024, 06:51:50 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 28

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — IHC, HPCL, and Birlasoft
Read the full story here

28 May 2024, 06:35:45 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: THESE stocks to gain if PM Narendra Modi re-elected, says Motilal Oswal's chief Raamdeo Agarwal

  • Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal has warned of a sharp market correction if the ruling party does not get a clear mandate in India's 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Read the full story here

28 May 2024, 06:14:44 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market strategy: How to trade on Lok Sabha Election results date?

  • Lok Sabha Election 2024: Manufacturing, banking, power, and energy segments are expected to outperform the market performance in the post-poll rally, say experts
Read the full story here

