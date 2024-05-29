Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Share Market Today Live Updates May 29, 2024: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia share rally to Treasury yields
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates May 29, 2024: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia share rally to Treasury yields

3 min read . Updated: 29 May 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 29, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mixed, while the US markets also ended mixed overnight with the Nasdaq hitting another new record high to surpass 17,000 for the first time.
Latest news on May 29, 2024: Indian stock market: Asian markets traded mixed, while the US markets also ended mixed overnight with the Nasdaq hitting another new record high to surpass 17,000 for the first time.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 May 2024, 07:06:23 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia share rally to Treasury yields

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,835 level, a discount of nearly 90 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
29 May 2024, 06:39:01 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 29

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Sun TV, HUL, and HDFC Life
29 May 2024, 06:37:36 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: High win margin for PM Modi's third term may result in gains of about 3% in NSE Nifty 50 Index, says report

  • Indian stocks rally hinges on BJP winning over 303 seats in the general election, according to Bloomberg survey. A smaller majority may lead to a 2% drop in NSE Nifty 50 Index. Investors anticipate gains of about 3% if BJP exceeds 303 seats, aiding economic growth reforms.
29 May 2024, 06:36:58 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Biocon, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises among five stocks on F&O ban list on May 29

  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, and Piramal Enterprises are among the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 29
