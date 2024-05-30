Active Stocks
Wed May 29 2024 15:50:35
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 822.95 -0.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.20 -0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,507.85 -1.48%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.55 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.80 0.44%
Share Market Today Live Updates May 30, 2024: In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising
LIVE UPDATES

Share Market Today Live Updates May 30, 2024: In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising

1 min read . Updated: 30 May 2024, 05:50 AM IST
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 30, 2024: On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 1% each, continuing their losing streak for the fourth day running. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Latest news on May 30, 2024: On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 1% each, continuing their losing streak for the fourth day running. (Photo: Mint)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

30 May 2024, 05:50:22 AM IST

Stock Markets Today Live Updates: In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising

  • The Client category's bullish bets on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts are down to a sixth in just a fortnight, while FPIs have taken an opposing view.
  • In the recent past, whenever Client swung to extreme shorts from longs and FPIs to extreme longs from shorts, the markets have topped out.
Read the full story here

