Share Market Today Live Updates May 30, 2024: In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising
- The Client category's bullish bets on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts are down to a sixth in just a fortnight, while FPIs have taken an opposing view.
- In the recent past, whenever Client swung to extreme shorts from longs and FPIs to extreme longs from shorts, the markets have topped out.