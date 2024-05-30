Hello User
Share Market Today Live Updates May 30, 2024: In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 05:50 AM IST Trade
Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 30, 2024: On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 1% each, continuing their losing streak for the fourth day running. (Photo: Mint)

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 May 2024, 05:50 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising

  • The Client category's bullish bets on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts are down to a sixth in just a fortnight, while FPIs have taken an opposing view.
  • In the recent past, whenever Client swung to extreme shorts from longs and FPIs to extreme longs from shorts, the markets have topped out.
Read the full story here

