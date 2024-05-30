Share Market Today Live Updates May 30, 2024: Biggest IPOs on US exchanges this year come from non-US firms. Check details here…

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 May 2024, 07:32 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Biggest IPOs on US exchanges this year come from non-US firms. Check details here…
- According to US exchanges, decision on where to list depends on ‘higher prices for stock’. Nasdaq chief economist Phil Mackintosh in January wrote that US’ market valuation stood at an average of 20.6 times forward price-to-earnings, higher than Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan.
30 May 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on May 30
- The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,660 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
30 May 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US stocks to rise in Treasury yields
- Indian stock market: Asian markets traded lower, while the US stocks ended in the red overnight dragged by higher Treasury yields and concern over the timing and scale of possible interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.
30 May 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — May 30
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommeneded three stocks to buy today — NHPC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Ambuja Cements
30 May 2024, 06:43 AM IST
IPO News Today Live Updates: Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP: The grey market is signalling that Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing price would be around ₹510, say market observers
30 May 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea among four stocks on F&O ban list on May 30
- Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, and Vodafone Idea are among the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 30
30 May 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: GPT Infraprojects, LT Foods shares to trade ex-dividend on May 30
- GPT Infraprojects had declared an interim dividend of ₹1.00 per equity share, LT Foods had declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share
30 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: In a market segment with its ear to the ground, apprehension is rising
- The Client category's bullish bets on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures contracts are down to a sixth in just a fortnight, while FPIs have taken an opposing view.
- In the recent past, whenever Client swung to extreme shorts from longs and FPIs to extreme longs from shorts, the markets have topped out.