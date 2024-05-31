Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Share Market Today Live Updates May 31, 2024: Dividend stocks: Infosys, JSW Energy, Havells, Muthoot Finance among 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Share Market Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on May 31, 2024: JSW Energy had declared a dividend of 2.00 per equity share.

Share Market Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 May 2024, 06:24 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Dividend stocks: Infosys, JSW Energy, Havells, Muthoot Finance among 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

  • Infosys had declared a final dividend of 20.00 per equity share and a special dividend of 8.00 per equity share
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.