Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 1, 2024: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Diwali 2024

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Diwali 2024
- Stock market holiday: In the wake of Diwali 2024, trading activity at the BSE and the NSE will remain closed on Friday
Stock Markets Today Live Updates: WhiteOak Capital’s Aashish Somaiyaa on the need to rebalance portfolios in Samvat 2081
- Shoot for where the rabbit will be, says Somaiyaa, implying that given recent market shifts many portfolios are likely positioned for where the market was last year and a rebalancing may be on the cards.