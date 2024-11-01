Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 1, 2024: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Diwali 2024

Hello User
Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Diwali 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest news on November 1, 2024: Stock market holiday: The next trading holiday falls on 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2024, 07:00 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Diwali 2024

  • Stock market holiday: In the wake of Diwali 2024, trading activity at the BSE and the NSE will remain closed on Friday
Read the full story here

01 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST Stock Markets Today Live Updates: WhiteOak Capital’s Aashish Somaiyaa on the need to rebalance portfolios in Samvat 2081

  • Shoot for where the rabbit will be, says Somaiyaa, implying that given recent market shifts many portfolios are likely positioned for where the market was last year and a rebalancing may be on the cards.
Read the full story here

