Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 08 2024 15:59:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.55 -2.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 805.70 -1.72%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 843.25 -1.86%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,284.00 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 568.85 0.99%
Business News/ Markets / Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 11, 2024: Markets with Bertie: Provider of capital
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 11, 2024: Markets with Bertie: Provider of capital

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 11, 2024: Though Bertie is content with his work, calls from foreign headhunters feel like a follow request from a college crush. (HT)Premium
Latest news on November 11, 2024: Though Bertie is content with his work, calls from foreign headhunters feel like a follow request from a college crush. (HT)

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Nov 2024, 06:00:13 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Provider of capital

  • India that was always thought of as perennially capital-starved was now being considered as a provider of it.
Read the full story here

11 Nov 2024, 05:45:11 AM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty earnings growth estimate for FY26 looks tough: Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah

  • The good news is that the uptick in earnings will be delayed in India by a quarter or more but will not be deferred forever, Shah said.
Read the full story here

11 Nov 2024, 05:30:11 AM IST

Mark To Market Today Live Updates: SBI’s core performance soft in Q2FY25

  • Muted net interest income growth reflects the pressure on net interest margin.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue