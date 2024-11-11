Hello User
Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 11, 2024: Markets with Bertie: Provider of capital

LIVE UPDATES
Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Markets with Bertie: Provider of capital

  • India that was always thought of as perennially capital-starved was now being considered as a provider of it.
11 Nov 2024, 05:45 AM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty earnings growth estimate for FY26 looks tough: Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah

  • The good news is that the uptick in earnings will be delayed in India by a quarter or more but will not be deferred forever, Shah said.
11 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST Mark To Market Today Live Updates: SBI’s core performance soft in Q2FY25

  • Muted net interest income growth reflects the pressure on net interest margin.
