Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 12, 2024: Mint Primer | Two to tango: The return of Bitcoins & Trump

1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Trade
Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 12, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 12, 2024: Since the beginning of the year Bitcoin has returned almost 93%, besting gold and equities, on the back of Trump’s pro-digital assets stance.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

  • Donald Trump’s victory is propelling Bitcoin to new highs almost every day, with the cryptocurrency breaching the $81,000 mark for the first time on Monday.
