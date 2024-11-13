Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 13, 2024: Sebi proposes revisions to custodian regulations

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi proposes revisions to custodian regulations
- Sebi's consultation paper proposes raising custodians' net worth to ₹100 crore from ₹50 crore and introduces a Business Continuity Planning framework. These changes aim to enhance regulatory oversight and operational stability for custodians, with public comments due by 28 November.
Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin soars past $90,000 to new all-time high after Donald Trump promises to ease crypto regulations
- Cryptocurrency token Bitcoin rallied its way to breach the $90,000-mark and hit its all-time high on Wednesday as President-elect Trump pledged easing digital token norms, reported the news agency AFP.