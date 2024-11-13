Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 13, 2024: Sebi proposes revisions to custodian regulations

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 13, 2024: The consultation paper suggested a clearer demarcation of custodial and other financial services activities within custodians.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2024, 09:45 PM IST Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sebi proposes revisions to custodian regulations

  • Sebi's consultation paper proposes raising custodians' net worth to 100 crore from 50 crore and introduces a Business Continuity Planning framework. These changes aim to enhance regulatory oversight and operational stability for custodians, with public comments due by 28 November.
Read the full story here

13 Nov 2024, 09:01 PM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Bitcoin soars past $90,000 to new all-time high after Donald Trump promises to ease crypto regulations

  • Cryptocurrency token Bitcoin rallied its way to breach the $90,000-mark and hit its all-time high on Wednesday as President-elect Trump pledged easing digital token norms, reported the news agency AFP. 
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.