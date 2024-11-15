Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 15, 2024: Is Trump really so great for bitcoin?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 15, 2024: Since last week’s election, bitcoin has added billions to its total value. Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg News

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined). Summary: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST Cryptocurrency Today Live Updates: Is Trump really so great for bitcoin?

  • Crypto bros expect the industry to benefit under the new administration, but it isn’t clear that also means bitcoin itself will benefit.
Read the full story here

15 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold and silver prices today on 15-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

  • Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75813.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92500.0 in Delhi.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.