Latest Market News Today Live Updates November 17, 2024: Here's why gold is priced cheaper in India compared to Oman, UAE, Qatar and Singapore…

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
Latest Market News Today Live Updates on November 17, 2024: Follow Mint's market blog for real-time updates on your favourite companies. This blog keeps you informed on all things Dalal Street and global markets.

Latest news on November 17, 2024: Gold prices in India are cheaper than costs in Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as geopolitical tensions push the safe haven asset.

Latest Market News Today Live Updates: Catch today's market wrap-up! Track Nifty 50 and Sensex movements, along with top gainers and losers. See how Asian and US markets fared and which sectors led the charge (or declined).

17 Nov 2024, 10:27 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Here's why gold is priced cheaper in India compared to Oman, UAE, Qatar and Singapore…

  • Gold prices in India are currently lower than in Middle Eastern countries like Oman and UAE, and Singapore, driven by geopolitical tensions causing increased demand.
17 Nov 2024, 10:15 AM IST Commodity News Today Live Updates: Gold and silver prices today on 17-11-2024: Check latest rates in your city

  • Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.75823.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.92600.0 in Delhi.
